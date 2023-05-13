‘Will move SC again if Speaker doesn’t expedite rebels disqualification,’ warns Uddhav

May 13, 2023 05:24 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - PUNE

After the Supreme Court rapped then Governor B.S. Koshyari for calling the trust vote which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Mr. Thackeray on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tell his people” (Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government) to resign and challenged the ruling dispensation to face elections.

Speaking in Shirdi, Mr. Thackeray further said that Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar would have to take a decision soon on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp based on the framework laid down by the SC verdict, while warning that his party – the Shiv Sena (UBT) - would be compelled to move the Supreme Court again on the matter.

“The Speaker will have to take a decision based on the framework laid down by the Supreme Court. If he does anything wrong, then we will move the SC again . After that this [Shinde-Fadnavis] government will not be able to save face,” said Mr. Thackeray, while expressing satisfaction at the apex court’s judgement on Thursday.

Alluding to Mr. Narwekar’s frequent party hopping (first in the undivided Shiv Sena, then the NCP and now the BJP), Mr. Thackeray said that he hoped the Speaker would not procrastinate and decide soon on the disqualification in light of the SC’s strictures.

The Sena (UBT) chief further said that following the SC’s order, there was a question mark over the legality of Mr. Narwekar’s election.

The former CM said that the SC’s observation that Mr. Thackeray could have been reinstated as CM had he not resigned before the floor test called by Mr. Koshyari last year meant that the current Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government was “illegal.”

He reiterated that he was satisfied with his decision to resign on “moral grounds” prior to the floor test in June last year which toppled the tripartite MVA government of the Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

“I am satisfied with my decision. The reason I quit before the floor test is that I did not wish deceivers [alluding to the Shinde rebel Sena faction] to pass a no-confidence motion against me. As per the SC’s judgement, I might have become CM today, but I have no interest in occupying the top post in this manner,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Challenging the Shinde-Fadnavis dispensation to face elections, he said: “In a democracy, the final court of appeal is that of the people. Let us face elections and leave the decision to them on which faction is legal or not.”

Responding to Mr. Thackeray, Mr. Fadnavis, speaking in Nagpur said that if anyone tried to pressurize the speaker in any manner, then it would contradict the country’s free and fair legal process.

“The SC has clearly given the right to adjudicate on the disqualification to the Speaker and within reasonable time. He himself is a very good lawyer and I do not think he will succumb to any pressure,” said Mr. Fadnavis.

On Mr. Thackeray’s statement that he would approach the SC if a decision on the disqualification was not taken, Mr. Fadnavis said the court had granted the Speaker leave to adjudicate within a reasonable period of time

Mr. Thackeray’s refusal to take the floor test last year and his resignation before the trust vote was met with disapproval from his MVA allies – the NCP and the Congress.

Both NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior Congressman Prithviraj Chavan have said, that Mr. Thackeray’s move was a mistake.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that a split within the Shiv Sena last year might have been dealt with had the MVA alliance moved swiftly after the resignation of Congressman Nana Patole as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly in February 2021.

“The former Speaker of the Assembly (Mr. Patole) resigned without consulting the former CM Uddhav Thackeray. This should not have happened in the first place but it happened…that said, I am not blaming any specific person in our alliance. All three parties ought to have acted in concert to fill up the crucial post of the Speaker,” said Mr. Pawar.