Will ‘measure’ Congress ‘strengths’ before going ahead with seat distribution in U.P., says Samajwadi Party

October 16, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Lucknow

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party (SP), on October 16, said if Congress is not ready to accommodate the U.P.-centric party in Madhya Pradesh suitably and decide tickets as per its whims and fancies in coming Assembly elections, the SP will ‘measure’ Congress ‘strengths’ before going ahead with seat sharing under the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, in U.P., India’s political most crucial State sending 80 Lok Sabha members.

“Congress as a bigger partner in the INDIA alliance has failed to address our grievances in Madhya Pradesh on seat sharing. Hence, we have to declare our candidates in the State. It will have no impact on larger opposition alliance at the national level,” said Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’, the SP, national spokesperson.

On asked if any possibility of alliance in Madhya Pradesh still exists, the spokesperson said it depends on Congress party.

The SP is most upset with Congress for fielding a candidate from the Bijawar assembly seat which was won by the SP nominee Rajesh Shukla in 2018. Earlier, on Sunday the SP said it will fight the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls in alliance with Congress and a seat-sharing deal will be announced in a couple of days.

Amid the alliance talks almost failed, Kamal Nath, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said, “Various types of talks were held with SP. We want the SP to support us in defeating the BJP. “Some complications exist [alliance between Congress-SP]. These are all practical issues,” added Mr. Nath, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

“Look, discussions took place and are also happening. Ultimately, the INDIA bloc is at the central level,” said Mr. Nath.

