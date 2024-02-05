ADVERTISEMENT

Will quit politics if anyone can prove I forged land documents: Hemant Soren

February 05, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

Hitting out at the BJP, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand said if the party wants to suppress his voice by sending him to jail, it is not going to happen.

The Hindu Bureau

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaks during a special session of the Jharkhand Assembly convened by the Champai Soren government to seek trust vote, in Ranchi, on February 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the State Assembly on February 5.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the alleged land scam, was also present in the Assembly to attend the floor test.

The JMM and the Congress legislators shouted slogans such as Jail Ka Tala Tutega Hemant Soren Chutega (The jail lock will be broken and Hemant Soren will be released) in support of Hemant Soren in the House.

Hitting out at the BJP, the former CM said if the party wants to suppress his voice by sending him to jail, it is not going to happen. “It is probably for the first time a serving CM or former CM was arrested at Raj Bhavan. I feel somewhere even Raj Bhavan is involved in my arrest,” said Mr. Soren during the trust vote speech.

“He also alleged that the BJP treats tribal people as untouchables. Asserting that the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and the I-T Departments do not touch those BJP leaders who have gulped crores of money,” Mr. Soren claimed BJP did not want a tribal leader to complete five years in power in the State.

“Jharkhand’s history will never forgive. Bring a single document that can prove that I have forged 8.5 acres of land. If you will bring it l, then I will resign from politics. When ED did not get anything from me, they started checking the my wife’s bank accounts. I fear that the way Bandhu Turkey lost his membership of the Assembly, I may face the same fate,” added Mr. Soren.

