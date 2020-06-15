Will impose lockdown if cases increase: Arunachal students’ body

GUWAHATI

15 June 2020 19:30 IST

Move comes after frontline worker tests positive.

The apex student’ body of Arunachal Pradesh has threatened to impose a total lockdown “anytime, anywhere” if the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases increase and the government machinery is unable to check its community spread.

Arunachal COVID-19 case tally mounts to 27

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has taken the decision after a frontline worker tested positive on Sunday. The union also factored in Mizoram’s return to total lockdown for two weeks from June 9 and a similar move under consideration in Assam.

“We are not against the government. We are only fighting for the indigenous people after consulting health experts, who have advised necessary steps if there is a chance of community spread of the infection,” AAPSU vice-president Meje Taku said.

The infection of the frontline worker, he said, was a signal that there was a potential threat of contagion at the community level.

Arunachal Pradesh had recorded 91 COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday morning with 84 active cases.

“The government should take a stand before it is too late. If not, we may impose unplanned shutdown anytime and anywhere on a State or district level,” Mr. Taku said.

The AAPSU also criticised the Pema Khandu government for its decision to re-open schools, colleges and universities under the present circumstances. It asked the authorities to publish a proper notification for educational institutions to remain closed till August 31.

The union also reminded the government of its demands for re-testing of all returnees, immediate installation and operationalisation of testing machines across the districts besides setting up laboratories for those who want to get tested on payment.