Will hike Assam tea workers’ wages: Rahul Gandhi

GUWAHATI:

14 February 2021 15:13 IST

Tea plantation labourers, a deciding factor in a third of Assam’s 126 Assembly seats, are the focus of political parties for the upcoming elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised to more than double the daily wage of tea plantation workers if his party came to power in Assam.

He also took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to divide Assam so that “business tycoons from Gujarat” take the State’s wealth away.

The focus of political parties in poll-bound Assam has been on tea plantation workers, who are a deciding factor in a third of Assam’s 126 Assembly seats.

Launching the Congress campaign in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar near a historic field where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a rally a few days ago, Mr. Gandhi said the wage of tea workers would be hiked from the current ₹165 to ₹365 per day.

“What can you buy with ₹167? We will add ₹200 to this figure and take away ₹2 to fix ₹ 365 as your daily wage if the Congress is voted to power,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Tea workers have been the flavour of the poll season in Assam. The BJP-led alliance government has wooed them with cash and incentive schemes besides promising to hike their wages within a few days.

Mr. Gandhi also committed to protect the principles of the Assam Accord signed between All Assam Students’ Union and the Centre in 1985 at the end of a violent six-year agitation against illegal immigration.

“Assam has the issue of illegal immigration but the people of the State have the capability to resolve them through dialogues. The Congress will defend and protect the principles of the Assam Accord,” he asserted, referring to the delay in implementing a vital clause of the accord that guarantees constitutional safeguards for the indigenous people of the State.

‘Will not allow CAA’

The Congress leader recalled former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi as his guru who acquainted him with the issues of Assam, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Pointing to the crossed CAA printed on the Assamese “gamosa” around his neck, he said: “We will not allow the CAA come what may.”

Mr. Gandhi also came down heavily on “hum do, hamaare do” – a term he has been using for the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the duo of corporate giants Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

“The Modi government destroyed the economy with demonetisation and then with GST (Goods and Services Tax). Coronavirus gave it an opportunity to enrich ‘hum do, hamaare do’ at the cost of small business,” he said.

He cautioned the people against Mr. Modi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who “are not friends of Assam but of Nagpur and Gujarat. “They do what Nagpur and Gujarat businessmen tell them to do, primarily to keep the people of Assam divided so that businessmen from Gujarat get the State’s wealth, including the tea gardens,” he said.

Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi had earlier said the coming Assembly polls would be a fight between “Nagpuria” ideology (allusion to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and Assamese identity.

The Congress would be contesting in alliance with the minority-based All India United Democratic Front and four other parties. Two new regional parties — Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal – have also tied up to take on the BJP-led alliance.