‘Will have Congress-free Rajasthan after 2023’

Newly appointed Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday said the State will be “freed” from the Congress after 2023 and it will become an “invincible fortress” of the BJP. Targeting the Congress government, he said it has “betrayed” the people of the State in its 10-month rule.
The next Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled in 2023.
Addressing the party workers after formally taking over the charge as the State president, Mr. Poonia exhorted them to work hard for the BJP’s “mission Congress-free Rajasthan”.
He claimed that anti-incumbency has started developing against the Congress in the State as it has “failed” to deliver.
