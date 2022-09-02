Will go after madrasas involved in ‘jihadi’ activities: Assam government

The assertion follows the threat of All India United Democratic Front to approach the Supreme Court against the demolition of some Islamic institutions.

The assertion follows the threat of All India United Democratic Front to approach the Supreme Court against the demolition of some Islamic institutions.

The Assam government on September 2 said it will continue to go after madrasas found involved in “jihadi” activities.

The assertion followed the threat of the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to approach the Supreme Court against the “increasing incidents” of demolition of madrasas allegedly fuelling fundamentalist activities.

Madrasa run by mufti with Ansarul Islam link demolished

Three private madrasas were bulldozed in August after some teachers were arrested for allegedly working as operatives of Islamist terror organisations. These teachers and an imam of a mosque were among 37 persons arrested since July for links with Islamist groups.

“We are not against madrasas. But those with links with al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and the Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team have to be demolished. If we don’t take action, the people of Assam may die in the attacks of the two terror organisations,” Information Minister Pijush Hazarika told journalists.

He said the Islamic institutions with terror links were trying to radicalise people and make them religious fanatics. “They will then be used to carry out bomb blasts in the State. A development-oriented government cannot allow such activities,” he said.

The Minister, however, said it would be wrong to paint Muslims as anti-nationals. “We must acknowledge members of the community for helping the administration catch suspected radicals and jihadi enablers and also to bring down the madrasas,” he added.

Mr. Hazarika, considered close to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accused the AIUDF and the Congress of being supporters of jihadi activities.

“These two parties have many jihadi supporters. Whenever the government takes some strong actions, they are unhappy. But we are not afraid of them and we will keep taking the actions,” he said, appealing to the AIUDF to educate the people instead and make them stay away from anti-national activities.

On Wednesday, AIUDF chief and Dhubri MP, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal had appealed to the Assam government to stop the “bulldozer raj” and threatened to move the apex court if madrasas continued to be demolished.