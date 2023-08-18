ADVERTISEMENT

Will fulfil all the demands of people if re-elected, says Rajasthan CM

August 18, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - JAIPUR

The Chief Minister said the Budget to be presented by his government next year, if elected to power, would take care of all the demands for development, public amenities, infrastructure and local needs, as raised by the public at large

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he is willing to give a guarantee that he will fulfil people’s demands in the next year’s State Budget if the Congress is elected to power in the upcoming Assembly election. “Since the model code of conduct for elections will come into force shortly, every demand may not be fulfilled in the present regime,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot, who is recovering from injuries to his toes, was speaking during a visit to Mundiya Ramsar village in Jaipur district to watch a block-level sports competition under the ongoing Rajiv Gandhi Rural/Urban Olympic Games-2023. He announced the construction of a pavilion in the village stadium and establishment of a new Primary Health Centre, as demanded by the people.

“We have only one-and-a-half months left for taking action on the public demands. It will not be possible to do so when the model code of conduct comes into force... So, instead of making announcements, I am now starting to give a guarantee for works in the next regime, if you elect us to power,” Mr. Gehlot told the audience.

In a lighter vein, Mr. Gehlot said he was changing his “punchline”. “Earlier I used to say: You will get tired of asking, but I will not get tired of giving. Now I am saying: I guarantee that all the demands will be fulfilled after the [Assembly] election,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Budget to be presented by his government next year, if elected to power, would take care of all the demands for development, public amenities, infrastructure and local needs, as raised by the public at large.

Mr. Gehlot also said the State government was preparing a vision document for 2030, for which it had invited suggestions from all sections of society. Rajasthan was making fast progress in all sectors and had secured the second rank in economic growth after Andhra Pradesh, he said.

