‘Will frame policies for grassroot development’

Panaji

16 August 2020 10:10 IST

Policymakers will visit villages: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that a team of policymakers would visit all the gram panchayats in the State from October to frame policies for grassroot development.

Mr. Sawant said different departments of the State government and various colleges will adopt villages to ensure that development happens at the grassroot level in the real sense.

Mr. Sawant made the statement while addressing the Independence Day function after unfurling the national flag at the Old Secretariat building in Panaji.

Drive from October 2

“A team of policymakers would start visiting all the 192 village panchayats and 13 municipalities in the State from October 2 to design appropriate policies for grass-root development,” he said.

State departments, including the Directorate of Higher Education and the Department of Technical Education, have prepared a basic report suggesting various steps to make the village panchayats and municipalities self-sufficient, Mr. Sawant added.

The Chief Minister also announced that Citizen Service Centres would be commissioned in all gram panchayats to take the government facilities to the doorstep. “We want to ensure that people don’t have to visit the government departments once these centres become operational at the local level,” he said, adding that all government schemes would be linked to these centres.

On COVID-19, he said the pandemic has affected the economic condition of the country and the State. “But we are working to save the State from the economic crisis. Bodies like the Economic Revival Committee have been formed for the purpose,” he added.