‘Will frame policies for grassroot development’

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that a team of policymakers would visit all the gram panchayats in the State from October to frame policies for grassroot development.
Mr. Sawant said different departments of the State government and various colleges will adopt villages to ensure that development happens at the grassroot level in the real sense.
Mr. Sawant made the statement while addressing the Independence Day function after unfurling the national flag at the Old Secretariat building in Panaji.
Drive from October 2
“A team of policymakers would start visiting all the 192 village panchayats and 13 municipalities in the State from October 2 to design appropriate policies for grass-root development,” he said.
State departments, including the Directorate of Higher Education and the Department of Technical Education, have prepared a basic report suggesting various steps to make the village panchayats and municipalities self-sufficient, Mr. Sawant added.
The Chief Minister also announced that Citizen Service Centres would be commissioned in all gram panchayats to take the government facilities to the doorstep. “We want to ensure that people don’t have to visit the government departments once these centres become operational at the local level,” he said, adding that all government schemes would be linked to these centres.
On COVID-19, he said the pandemic has affected the economic condition of the country and the State. “But we are working to save the State from the economic crisis. Bodies like the Economic Revival Committee have been formed for the purpose,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath