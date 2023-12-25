GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will ensure inclusive govt for people of Mizoram: CM Lalduhoma

December 25, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - Aizawl

PTI
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma. File

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Sunday said he would ensure an inclusive government for people of the State, as he greeted them on the eve of Christmas.

The CM appealed to people to celebrate Christmas and take this opportunity to promote peace and brotherhood in society.

The Chief Minister also said his government is making massive efforts to curb the menace of drugs.

Meanwhile, churches, schools and markets have been decked up with colourful buntings and lights in Christian-dominated Mizoram for Christmas.

Monday will be marked by prayer and worship services in churches across the state and in ‘Christmas halls’.

The State government has also beefed up security and banned firecrackers in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations, officials said.

