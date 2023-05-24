ADVERTISEMENT

Will ensure adequate supply of seeds and fertilisers for farmers: Maharashtra CM

May 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Banks would face action if they did not take decisions in farmers’ support, said CM Eknath Shinde

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra govt. to ensure an adequate supply of seeds and fertilisers for farmers. | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Stating that farmers’ welfare was his government’s priority, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that they would ensure an adequate supply of seeds and fertilisers for farmers.

After holding a review meeting ahead of the Kharif crop season which is around the corner, he said that there would be no compromise on the quality of seeds and fertilizers.

“Banks would face action if they did not take decisions in farmers’ support,” Mr. Shinde said.

When asked about the Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister said that it would happen soon.

