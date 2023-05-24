Will ensure adequate supply of seeds and fertilisers for farmers: Maharashtra CM

May 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Stating that farmers’ welfare was his government’s priority, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that they would ensure an adequate supply of seeds and fertilisers for farmers.

After holding a review meeting ahead of the Kharif crop season which is around the corner, he said that there would be no compromise on the quality of seeds and fertilizers.

“Banks would face action if they did not take decisions in farmers’ support,” Mr. Shinde said.

When asked about the Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister said that it would happen soon.