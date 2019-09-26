Other States

Will develop Sikh religious tourism sites in M.P.: Kamal Nath

Recently, the Centre reopened anti-Sikh riot cases against him

Stating that the Madhya Pradesh government would celebrate the 550th ‘Prakash Parv’ of Guru Nanak in a grand manner, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Wednesday that places associated with the Sikh guru in the State would be developed as religious tourism sites.

At a meeting in Bhopal with members of the Sikh community for seeking suggestions on the celebrations, Mr. Nath said: “The community is brave and is known for its self-respect. The sacrifice Sikh gurus have made for humanity has been inscribed in golden letters in the pages of history.”

Recently, the Centre had decided to reopen seven anti-Sikh riot cases of 1984, including the Parliament Street case, allegedly involving Mr. Nath.

He said a committee would be constituted to organise a yatra as part of celebrations. Surjit Singh Tuteja, general secretary of the Central Gurusingha Sabha M.P.-Chhattisgarh, said it was a matter of pride for the community as for the first time a Chief Minister had invited them to discuss the subject.

