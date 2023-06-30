HamberMenu
‘Will dedicate time during the upcoming legislative session to discuss new National Education Policy’

June 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on June 30 said she will dedicate time during the upcoming legislative session for a discussion on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. She expressed hope for the policy’s smooth implementation in the State and said there is a need to address issues of justice and economic rights for teachers. “However, there has not been much discussion either in the Assembly or Council on the New Education Policy,” Ms. Gorhe said during a conclave on NEP 2020.

