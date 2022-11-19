Will contest assembly polls, won’t stand for party’s president post: Dr. Farooq Abdullah 

November 19, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah said he intends to contest upcoming assembly elections under the Union Territory (UT) but “will not stand for the presidential polls of the party” on December 5.

“Floating rumours are nothing new in J&K. I (Dr. Abdullah) will contest assembly polls for sure whenever they are held. I won’t fight the party elections for the president’s post in the party. Our party has a democratic set up. Delegates will decide whom to elect as the party president on December 5,” Dr. Abdullah, who attended a party function in Jammu, said.

Dr. Abdullah said his party steered J&K in 1996 when guns were booming from all sides. “Where were all these parties then? Our party took control of the situation and J&K. We appointed teachers and doctors when bridges were burnt down and schools damaged. We brought J&K back on rails,” the former Chief Minister said.

He said his party was ready for elections. “We have an election strategy in place. Let them announce the polls,” he added.

He said a strong NC was the key to steer J&K to peace, progress and development “besides meeting the challenges confronted to the State”.

