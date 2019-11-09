Will contest 2020 election alone: Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said his party would contest the 2020 Assembly election alone as allies RJD and Congress were taking decisions in mahagathbandhan (the grand alliance) on their own.

Earlier, Mr. Manjhi had declared that his party would contest the Jharkhand Assembly election independently. “Both the Congress and the RJD do not pay heed to our demand and taking decisions unilaterally. During the Lok Sabha election, we told them to form a coordination committee so that decisions could be taken with the consent of all allies, but it was not done and they take decisions and impose them on us... So we have decided to leave the alliance,” he said.

However, Congress State leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party president Upendra Kushwaha said Mr. Manjhi was still in the mahagathbandhan.