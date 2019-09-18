Will consider giving land titles to saints: Kamal Nath

Heeding a demand of saints for land titles, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said here on Tuesday that if the government could give land titles to industrialists and businessmen, why not give them to saints and hermits as well.

“Our country is not known for its economy or military power,” he said, “It is known for its spiritual power . The entire world looks at us in wonder. There is no country like ours with such diversity. Yet, spiritual power unites us, and the country stands under one flag.”

He was addressing a congregation of saints and hermits from across the country at the ‘Sant Samagam Sammelan’, organised by the State Department of Spirituality.

Exhorting saints to direct the youth, especially those living in cities, to spirituality, he said, it was their duty to make sure youngsters didn’t lose track and remained connected to spiritual power.

“Almost 35 years ago, I had said in the Lok Sabha that we had created so many departments, yet most importantly, there was a need for Adhyatmik Vibhag [Spirituality Department],” said Mr. Nath.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said, “Wearing orange robes, people are selling churan [power]. Wearing orange robes, rapes are happening. Rapes are happening in temples. Is this our religion? Those who’ve disrespected our Sanatana religion, even God won’t forgive them.”

Veiled jibe

In a veiled jibe at the BJP, Mr. Nath said, “When I entered here, I thought it was a happy day. But then someone must be feeling pain in their stomach, you know who, right? They are those who publicise they’ve taken the contract of religion.”

“When we enter temples, hold such functions or even talk of religion, they feel pain,” added Mr. Nath.

Representing the saints, ‘Computer’ Baba, said they stood by the Congress.