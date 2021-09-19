Will Congress act on Captain’s allegations against Sidhu, asks BJP

NEW DELHI

19 September 2021 21:55 IST

The outgoing Chief Minister had called the State party chief an anti-national

The BJP on September 19 demanded answers from the Congress party after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh termed State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu an “anti-national.”

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the allegations were serious and questioned the silence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over the claims. “We demand that Congress speak on the issue and put forward their version. Will the Congress take cognisance of these allegations and take any action on the issue?” Mr. Javadekar said.

Hours after quitting as the Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder had on Saturday alleged that Mr. Sidhu was overly friendly with the Pakistan military establishment and its chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and called the State party chief an “anti-national”.

He added that he would not accept Mr. Sidhu as his successor for this reason.

The Congress on September 19 announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab, bringing to an end months of internal crisis in the party over the feud between Captain Amarinder and Mr. Sidhu. Mr. Channi is the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab. Nearly 32% of the electorate in the State are Dalits.