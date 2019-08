Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said the State government would make its best efforts to help bring back a man from Khandwa district detained in Pakistan for allegedly spying on a nuclear enrichment facility there.

“We direct officials to visit the family of Raju Lakshman Bheel of Indhawadi village of Khandwa district,” Mr. Nath tweeted.

On August 1, Pakistani police told presspersons of the arrest of Lakshman the previous day.