Other States

Will boycott opposition meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addreses during inauguration of 'Outram Ghat Transit' point for Gangasagar pilgrims ahead of the Gangasagar Mela, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addreses during inauguration of 'Outram Ghat Transit' point for Gangasagar pilgrims ahead of the Gangasagar Mela, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Ms. Banerjee said “double standards” of the Left Front and Congress will not be tolerated.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will boycott the opposition meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 to protest the violence unleashed in the state allegedly by Left Front and Congress workers during a trade union strike.

The 24-hour nationwide strike by central trade unions in West Bengal on Wednesday was marked by incidents of violence and arson, blocking of railway tracks and roads by protestors trying to enforce the shutdown.

Also Read
Kolkata’s wholesale market, Burra Bazar, was deserted during the strike called by trade unions on Wednesday.

Bandh hits normal life in Bengal

Ms. Banerjee said “double standards” of the Left Front and Congress will not be tolerated.

“I have decided to boycott the meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi on January 13 in New Delhi as I don’t support the violence that the Left and Congress unleashed in West Bengal yesterday (Wednesday),” the chief minister said at the state Assembly.

Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of opposition parties, including the Left, to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kolkata Other States
state politics
West Bengal
Kolkata
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 1:36:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/will-boycott-opposition-meeting-convened-by-sonia-gandhi-mamata/article30521906.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY