Will Agra be renamed?

An Uttar Pradesh department has set in motion an exercise to examine if this city was known by any other name in ancient times, triggering speculation that the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to rename Agra.
Agra’s Bhim Rao Ambedkar University has now constituted a committee to go into the issue, following a letter from the local administration, Vice-Chancellor Arvind Dixit said on Monday.
According to him, some Agra residents posted a demand to rename Agra on the State government’s Stamp and Registration Department website. This was then referred to Agra administration, which in turn approached the university.
In State capital Lucknow, there was no official confirmation on any such move. However, in the recent past, Allahabad has been renamed Prayagraj and Faizabad district is now called Ayodhya.
