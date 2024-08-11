GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wild elephant tramples four to death in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

The jumbo was being tracked by forest officials when it entered the village

Published - August 11, 2024 01:00 am IST - RANCHI

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

Four persons were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, nearly 160 km from Ranchi, in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident was reported nearly a day after another wild elephant had trampled three persons to death in Korba district of Chhattisgarh.

In the Jashpur incident, the elephant, a lone tusker, was crossing a forested area and was being tracked by a forest department team on Friday night, a government official said. “However, there was a river that the elephant crossed and moved to a village on the other side. The department staff had to take a different route and by the time they could reach, the elephant had entered the village,” the official said.

He added that when the elephant entered the village and damaged the first house, a young boy was injured and raised an alarm. When his neighbours and family members reached out to help him, they too were attacked leading to casualties.

In total, a woman and three men were trampled to death in the village and the elephant was said to be moving aggresively, with experts trying to zero in on the reasons behind his aggression. 

The elephant, it is learnt, has been on the move for the past several days, passing through several places in the Jashpur district from Tapkara, Kunkuri, Badalkhol to Bagicha.

Both elephants involved in the recent events are being tracked by forest teams to protect them as well as villagers. Both incidents have occurred in north Chhattisgarh where several people have died due to man-animal conflict over the years. 

