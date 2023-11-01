ADVERTISEMENT

Wild dogs resurface in Odisha’s Debrigarh Sanctuary

November 01, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Authorities attribute it to strong wildlife management practices including regular recharge of saltlicks and installation of cameras

Satyasundar Barik

A wild dog at play in Odisha’s Debrigarh Sanctuary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Much to the excitement of wildlife enthusiasts, a pair of elusive wild dogs, often referred to as Dholes, have made a rare appearance in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha’s Bargarh district.

Wild dogs, designated as schedule 2 animals, are rarely sighted in Odisha’s forests. “Villagers living in the vicinity have affirmed the presence of this animals, and camera installed in the sanctuary managed to capture the image of one of these wild dogs,” said Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer of Hirakud Wildlife Division.

Ms. Das mentioned, “Wild dogs, as competitors with tigers and leopards for food, have a presence in Debrigarh. However, the total wild dog population here is yet to be determined, and field analysis is ongoing.”

A Royal Bengal Tiger was recently sighted in the same sanctuary. The prey density in the area remains robust, with a healthy population of Gaur, Sambar, deer, wild boar, and various other animals.

Notably, focused grassland management has led to reduced animal congregation in the periphery and an increased presence around the meadows. Regular recharge of saltlicks and strict protection measures are in place with installation of cameras in all appropriate locations.

