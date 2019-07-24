Widespread rain brings relief to Gujarat

Widespread rain in the second spell of monsoon has brought a huge relief to the Gujarat government. The Saurashtra and the Kutch regions on Tuesday received heavy rain across the drought-prone region where the crop had started wilting.

“It’s good news in Saurashtra and other pockets. This spell will help farmers,” Chief Secretary JN Singh said.

Since Monday, the water-starved Saurashtra region and South Gujarat saw rainfall, ending a month-long interval.

However, pockets of North Gujarat including Ahmedabad and capital Gandhinagar have remained dry.

“North Gujarat is badly in need of rainfall as it stares at drought,” an official said, adding the monsoon deficit had gone to 50% by July 22.

According to the meteorological department, the monsoon is active and will cover all regions within a week.