Why was Hathras victim cremated in a hurry, NCW asks U.P. DGP

The National Commission for Women on Thursday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi demanding an explanation on why the Hathras gang rape victim was cremated in the middle of the night and in the absence of her family.

"The NCW has asked the administration to send a reply on the same at the earliest," it said in a statement.

The victim’s family have said that despite their appeals to the District Magistrate for permission to take the body home for last rites, the police went ahead with the cremation while most of her family members were away.

The NCW added that it had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the crime and demanded an Action Taken Report from the Uttar Pradesh police, which it received on the same day.