Why scheme only for Yes Bank, asks HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the Reserve Bank of India and the Centre to explain why they decided to secure the interest of the depositors of scam-hit Yes Bank with a ‘Reconstruction Scheme’ as opposed to Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC), another scam-hit bank.
“What has emerged upon perusal of the (Centre’s) notification is that, both, the RBI as well as the UOI (Union of India) had a crucial role to play in the decision taken to: permit, firstly, the Reconstruction Scheme being brought into play and, secondly, to have it funded,” Justice Rajiv Shakdher said.
“The RBI will file an affidavit as to what propelled it to take action in the ‘public interest’ to secure the interest of the depositors of Yes Bank and the reason why the Union of India accorded sanction to the Reconstruction Scheme,” the High Court remarked.
“The affidavits will delve into the aspect as to how the depositors of PMC Bank are differently circumstanced in comparison to the depositors of Yes Bank,” the court observed.
Centre’s affidavit
While the Centre, in its affidavit, stated that it has not invested any funds in Yes Bank, the High Court was informed that the investors, which includes the State Bank of India (SBI), had invested in the share capital of Yes Bank, upon sanction being accorded to it by the Centre to the Reconstruction Scheme. “The affidavit of UOI will indicate as to the shares it holds in SBI and the representation it has on the SBI’s Board of Directors,” the High Court ordered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath