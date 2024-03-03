Why PM sharing stage with Suvendu who is accused in Narada case: Trinamool on corruption charge

March 03, 2024 04:08 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticisms on corruption "sound hollow" as he shared the stage with leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari who is an accused in the Narada case.

Senior Trinamool leader Shashi Panja, who is the state's Women and Child Development Minister, also claimed that the PM visits West Bengal only before elections.

"Bengal gets to see the PM only when elections are around the corner. He came in 2021 and he is again coming back before the ensuing general elections," Panja told mediapersons.

Responding to the Prime Minister's attack on the Trinamool over allegations of corruption, Panja said, "May we ask why he shared the stage with Narada-tainted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari?"

Panja also attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre for holding back funds for schemes such as the MGNREGA.

"PM Narendra Modi addressed the rally in Krishnanagar with some false facts, which are unfortunate. You have deprived lakhs of beneficiaries of West Bengal of MNREGA wages, and that is the truth," she alleged.

Panja claimed that U.P. has the highest number of "fake job card holders", but it was never deprived of funds.

"This is because U.P. has a BJP government there. But in West Bengal, they deprived beneficiaries for the last two years," she added.

She said the people of West Bengal are aware, and keeping a watch on the developments.

Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Modi stepped up the attack against the Mamata Banerjee government, labelling it as being synonymous with "oppression, dynasty politics, and betrayal" and claimed that the Trinamool has achieved a "mastery" in turning schemes into scams.

Taking a dig, Modi articulated an acronym for the Trinamool, asserting it now epitomises 'Tu, Main, aur Corruption' (you, me, and corruption).

