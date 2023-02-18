Why other accused were not arrested in Patra Chawl case, HC asks ED

February 18, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Saturday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) why it has never arrested other accused in the 2018 Patra Chawl redevelopment case in which Uddhav Thackeray camp’s leader Sanjay Raut is also an accused.

A single-judge Bench of Justice N.R. Borkar was hearing a petition filed by the central agency seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Mr. Raut by a Sessions court on November 9, 2022.

Additional Solicitor-General Anil Singh appearing for the ED argued that the bail order is misconceived and an incorrect test as relevant material is ignored and irrelevant consideration is taken on record. He said that the judge who granted bail has exceeded his jurisdiction and rendered a finding against predicate offence. There are certain observations which were not required and no one had even argued that. Those are uncalled for and not required.

The Bench asked Mr. Singh whether all the four accused – Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited, Pravin Raut and Mr. Raut – in the case are on bail. The ASG replied, the first two accused are in custody in some other case, but they are not arrested in this case.

The court questioned why the others were not arrested.

Mr. Singh said that they are in judicial custody.

Then, the court pointed out they are in judicial custody, not in police custody. “If you want to take their statements… they are the main accused, are there allegations of money laundering against them?”

When Mr. Singh replied in the affirmative and the court asked for incriminating material against Mr. Raut and co-accused Pravin Raut, who are on bail. The matter will be heard on March 2.

Shiv Sena leader Mr. Raut was arrested on August 1, 2022, by the ED on the allegations of money laundering and irregularities pertaining to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai’s Goregaon. It is alleged by the ED that the developers, one of them is a close associate of Mr. Raut, fraudulently made ₹1,039.79 crore from this scheme and Mr. Raut also benefited from the same. On August 8, Mr. Raut was sent to judicial custody. The ED has previously attached assets belonging to Mr. Raut and questioned his wife Varsha in this case.