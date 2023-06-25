ADVERTISEMENT

Why not incorporate biographies of Muslim League leaders in curriculum, asks SP leader

June 25, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Swami Prasad Maurya. File. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

After the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board decided to incorporate the biography of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, along with 49 other eminent leaders, into the academic curriculum of the State board, Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya on Saturday lashed out at the government and asked why it has not included the biographies of Muslim League leaders.

“The names of national presidents and leaders of Hindu Mahasabha, such as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and others, responsible for the partition of the country, can be included in the syllabus, then why not the names of national presidents and leaders of Muslim League,” questioned Mr. Maurya.

He further added the Hindu Mahasabha was responsible for the partition of the country as it continued the demand for partition since 1923 till the partition took place.

Mr. Maurya added, “Under the pressure of the Hindu Mahasabha, the proposal of Muslim League leaders for the partition was accepted.”

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government incorporated the biographies of 50 eminent leaders, including V.D. Savarkar, a leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, to the academic curriculum of Classes IX to XII of the state board, in what the State government called an effort to “familiarise students with the civilisation and culture of the country”.

“With the aim of introducing students of the State to the civilization and culture of the country, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Board has now added biographies of 50 great leaders in the academic curriculum. The students will now read about the country’s great men, revolutionaries, freedom fighters, social reformers, historians, and great personalities who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence,” said the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday.

