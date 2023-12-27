GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Why no cabinet after 25 days?' asks Rajasthan Congress

The Congress leader also asked the newly appointed Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma what he meant when he said the government would be formed “soon”

December 27, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Govind Singh Dotasra

Govind Singh Dotasra | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Congress State president Govind Singh Dotasra on December 26 asked the BJP why it could not form a cabinet even after 25 days of coming to power and criticised it for closing the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Programme started by the previous government.

"Even after 25 days, they have not formed the cabinet and even officers have not been appointed in the Chief Minister's office. Who will run the government and the Chief Minister's office is beyond understanding even after 25 days.

"The people of Rajasthan are feeling cheated about what is happening, why is the cabinet not being formed?" Mr. Dotasra told reporters at a press conference.

The Congress leader also asked the newly appointed Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma what he meant when he said the government would be formed "soon." He also demanded the arrest of the accused in the Dalit murder in Ratusar.

Mr. Dotasra said that the BJP had said that no scheme of the previous government would be stopped but it issued an order to stop the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Programme.

Rajasthan went to polls on November 25 for 199 out of 200 Assembly seats.

On December 3, when the results were announced, the BJP came ahead of the rival Congress and on December 15, Bhajan Lal Sharma took the oath of Chief Minister.

In Ratusar of Churu district, four-five people beat up two Dalit youths on December 24 on suspicion of cable theft. One of the victims later died.

Mr. Dotasra said that during its campaign, the BJP talked a lot about crimes in the State and made many allegations against the then Congress government, but now that it is in power, it has not been able to arrest the people named in the case.

He appealed to the people of Rajasthan to donate to the Congress under the party's 'Donate for Country' campaign.

Mr. Dotasra said that the Leader of the Opposition will be announced before the commencement of the Assembly session on January 19.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.