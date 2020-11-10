Why no action yet over wrong photo of Hathras rape victim, HC asks Centre

New Delhi

10 November 2020 00:22 IST

Man’s plea claim that his deceased wife’s photograph was being wrongly circulated on social media

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre as to why no action was taken on a man’s plea claiming that his deceased wife’s photograph was being wrongly depicted on social media platforms as the victim of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras rape case.

Justice Navin Chawla took note of the submission that the man had sent a representation on October 17 to the Centre but no action has been taken till date.

Central government standing counsel Monika Arora said the man has to first provide certain details, like specific URLs and web pages where the offending content was being displayed, the death certificate of his wife, his Aadhaar card and any FIR lodged by him regarding the issue raised in his plea.

Details provided

The man’s counsel said over 200 uniform resource locators (URLs), also termed as web addresses, were provided to the government along with his representation on October 17, but no action has been taken till date. He further contended that the HC in its October 13 order had directed the government to take action within three days of receiving the representation.

The court asked the man to hand over a copy of his representation to Ms. Arora and asked her to do something about it quickly as it was a “grave case”. It posted the case for further hearing on November 23.

The HC on October 13 had said if the man’s complaint is found to be correct, the government should act on it expeditiously by issuing necessary directions to Facebook, Google and Twitter in this regard.

The man, in his plea, has contended that the photograph of his deceased wife is being circulated on various social media platforms, wrongly depicting her as the victim of the unfortunate incident of rape and murder of a young girl at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.