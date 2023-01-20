Why no action on corruption charges against Rajasthan BJP leaders, Sachin Pilot asks Gehlot govt.

January 20, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - JAIPUR

In a fresh attack on the Ashok Gehlot government, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday questioned the lack of action on corruption charges against the BJP leaders, including former CM Vasundhara Raje, during the present Congress regime. Mr. Pilot said extensive graft charges were levelled against the BJP before the 2018 Assembly election.

Mr. Pilot raised the issue at the fourth public meeting in a series of rallies which he is addressing at different places to depict his political strength. The ‘Kisan Sammelan’ was organised at Sadri in Pali district.

Mr. Pilot said the Congress leaders and party workers, as a “responsible Opposition”, had collectively raised the issue of corruption and exposed the involvement of BJP leaders in land deals, mining, carpet supply, the sale of riverbed sand and the liquor mafia, during the previous Vasundhara Raje regime.

“But no action has been taken to punish the guilty during the last four years of the Congress government,” he said.

“I do not want to work with a vendetta, but we ought to take action against those whom we have exposed as an Opposition party. We have constantly challenged the BJP government and alleged the role of Ms. Raje in every scam,” Mr. Pilot said. A strict action on this front would have strengthened people’s faith in the system, he added.

“Start crop assessment survey”

The former Deputy CM, who had staged a rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020, said the BJP government at the Centre was trying to implicate Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in false cases, and were insulted by the Enforcement Directorate.

“What stops the Rajasthan government from proceeding against the BJP leaders who were involved in graft,” he asked.

“I was the Pradesh Congress Committee president from 2013 to 2018... We had promised the people that we would probe into BJP’s scams after coming to power and punish the guilty. But nothing has happened,” Mr. Pilot said. He expressed the hope that action would be taken in the remaining 11 months of the government.

Mr. Pilot also referred to the earlier term of the Congress from 2008 to 2013, when the Justice N.N. Mathur Commission was appointed to probe the ₹22,000 crore corruption charges against the BJP leaders. He said nothing had happened then and no tangible action was visible now.

Mr. Pilot, who represents the Tonk Assembly constituency, has been targeting the Congress government on issues such as paper leaks during a recent teachers’ recruitment exam, neglect of the ruling party workers and giving political appointments to retired bureaucrats in his rallies in different districts, from Monday. He will address the last public meeting in Jaipur on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pilot had written a letter to Mr. Gehlot seeking his intervention for the payment of compensation to the farmers who had incurred major losses because of their standing crops being damaged in the ongoing cold wave and frost in the State. He urged the Chief Minister to give directions for starting the crop assessment survey at the earliest.