Why Mamata is silent on Bharat Jodo Yatra, asks Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

January 10, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday raised questions about the silence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“By remaining silent on Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Chief Minister is supporting the agenda of the BJP,” Mr. Chowdhury said. The Congress leader, who is organising a similar yatra in West Bengal from Ganga Sagar to Darjeeling, also added that Rahul Gandhi had sent out invitations to the Trinamool Congress but none of their leaders participated in the yatra.

The remarks by the State Congress president comes a day after Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday praised Bharat Jodo Yatra, describing it “historic and revolutionary”. Mr. Sinha, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Asansol last year on a Trinamool Congress ticket, described Mr. Gandhi as a “youth icon” and a Prime Ministerial candidate. Speaking to ANI, he compared Bharat Jodo Yatra to Lal Krishna Advani’s Rath Yatra and former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar’s Yatra.

Mr. Sinha’s praise of Bharat Jodo Yatra did not go well with a section of his own party leaders. Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said that the Asansol MP remarks may be his personal opinion and the Congress party should first attempt to keep its own party together and prevent defections to the BJP.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that “Shatrughan Sinha and his remarks should not be taken seriously”.

There have been several instances in the past where the Trinamool Congress leadership has been critical of Congress party and its leadership. An editorial published in Jago Bangla in December 2021 said that “Congress was in a deep freezer” and added that Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee will lead the Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Last year, the Trinamool leadership decided not to support the Opposition party’s Vice-Presidential candidate Margret Alva and abstained from voting during the election to Vice President.