Why JEE Main only in Gujarati, asks Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised objections to why JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main will be conducted in Gujarati and “not in other regional languages”.

“Joint Entrance Exams so long were conducted in English and Hindi languages. Surprisingly, now only Gujarati language has been added. Such a step is not at all praiseworthy. I love Gujarati language. But, why have other regional languages been ignored?” Ms Banerjee wrote on social media.

According to Ms Banerjee, if Gujarati had to be there, then all regional languages, including Bengali, must be there too. Warning the Centre of protest, she said that unless “this issue is decided gracefully, there will be strong protests all around as sentiments of people who speak other regional languages would be deeply hurt due to this injustice.” She also accused the Centre of “maligning all regions and regional languages”.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee had also criticised the Centre on the issue, saying that any “linguistic discrimination is unconstitutional”.

He had tweeted, “Constitution mandates equality for all. Why only options of English, Hindi & Gujarati ? JEE (Mains) 2020 must be conducted in all regional languages including Bengali, Oriya, Kannada, Telegu, Tamil, Marathi. Any linguistic discrimination is unconstitutional.”