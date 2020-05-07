Why is Gaya in red zone, Bihar asks Centre

The Bihar government on Wednesday asked the Centre why Gaya district, which has only one active case, has been put under red zone.

“BiharFightsCorona red/ornage and green districts in Bihar as notified by #mohfw, govt of India. we have sought clarifications regarding Gaya district,” tweeted the State’s Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. He also included all the districts of the State categorized as red, orange and green zones in his tweet.

In the last 11 days, no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gaya district. The last case was detected here on April 25. “Six COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Gaya district, but five of them returned home after recovery,” said an official of the health department. “The recovery rate of the district is 83%,” he said.

The Centre has classified 20 of the 38 districts in Bihar as orange, 13 as green and five as red zones. Besides Gaya, the other four districts in the red zone are Patna, Munger, Rohtas and Buxar. “More cases have been reported from West Champaran and Katihar than Gaya, but they are in green zone,” said the official.

Bihar has reported a total of 539 COVID-19 cases and four deaths. All the cases have been in 76 blocks (of 32 districts), which is only 15% of the 534 blocks in the State. In all, 30,487 COVID-19 sample tests have been done in seven hospitals in the State till May 6.