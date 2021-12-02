Why is BJP silent on Gujarat CM’s Mumbai visit: Shiv Sena

BJP had accused Mamata of trying to ‘rob’ Maharashtra of its industries

Shiv Sena MP and its chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday slammed the BJP for accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ‘diverting’ business from Maharashtra to her State. He questioned as to why the Maharashtra BJP was silent during Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s visit to Mumbai on Thursday.

Mr. Patel was in Mumbai to hold a roadshow in the context of the coming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held from January 10-12 next year in Gandhinagar. He, along with a high-level delegation, met business leaders and industry executives in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

“The Gujarat Chief Minister has brought half of his Cabinet to Mumbai for the Vibrant Gujarat summit. Why is the Maharashtra BJP silent now?” Mr. Raut stated. Gujarat was becoming ‘self-reliant’ by feeding on Mumbai, he remarked.

The BJP was absurdly accusing Ms. Banerjee of trying to ‘rob’ Maharashtra after the latter met with industrialists in Mumbai on Wednesday. “Ms. Banerjee’s meeting with Mumbai industrialists has raised the BJP’s hackles for no reason. They accused her of trying to rob the State of its industries by taking them to West Bengal… Today, the Gujarat CM is meeting Mumbai industrialists with half of his Cabinet and organising a roadshow here. But the Maharashtra BJP leadership is conspicuously silent about this,” he observed

He demanded to know whether Mr. Patel intended to showcase ‘Vibrant Gujrat’ by scraping Mumbai’s industry.

Mr. Raut held the State BJP responsible for the loss of the International Finance Centre which, he claimed, was ‘hijacked’ from Mumbai to Gujarat by the BJP-ruled Centre.

“At that time, why did the BJP sit idly by to watch Mumbai lose its dream of having the International Finance Centre? Now, Uttra Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is betting to pull the cinema industry from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. What does the Maharashtra BJP’s leadership have to say about this? I think before ludicrously accusing Ms. Banerjee, the BJP ought to take a look at their poor record in losing industries to Gujarat,” he said.

Shellar’s demand

BJP leader Ashish Shelar had demanded that the ruling tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should announce the official details of the meeting between Ms. Banerjee and Sena Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“There seems to be some conspiracy over Ms. Banerjee’s Mumbai visit…Is the ruling Shiv Sena facilitating the migration of industries from Maharashtra to West Bengal?” he stated.

Accusing the Sena of “betraying Maharashtra’s interests”, he alleged that Ms. Banerjee and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were joining forces to allegedly ‘destabilise’ both States.

“The Shiv Sena has proved to be a traitor to Maharashtra…while we have no objection to employment opportunities being generated across India or Ms. Banerjee being welcomed here, but how can the Sena, a ruling party ‘help’ in taking away businesses and industries in Maharashtra and West Bengal. Why was Ms. Banerjee’s meeting with the Sena held in secret…this is the same person who was responsible for driving the Tatas out of her State [Tata Nano-Singur controversy]?” he added.