Why haven’t bar owners who bribed been arrested, asks Maharashtra Congress

The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday asked why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not yet arrested the bar owners who claimed they had paid money to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh via the dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said that the manner in which ED was acting showed that it was working at the behest of Central government. “Our suspicion gets strengthened that all these selective actions are at the behest of Modi government and politically motivated to defame the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,” he said.

A day after the agency seized Mr. Deshmukh’s assets, worth ₹4.20 crore, the Congress posed four questions to the ED. “Do you still confirm theories floated in media of ₹300 crore land at Uran when now you only say that the land was purchased in 2005 and worth ₹2.67 crore? Payment of flat was done in 2004. How can it be connected now to the case?” asked Mr. Sawant.

He added that the ED had declared several dance bar owners had given money worth ₹4.70 crore to Mr. Deshmukh through Mr. Waze. “Why those bar owners are not behind bar yet? What about investigation of Parambir Singh who even after admitting knowledge of ₹100 crore demand, didn’t take any action?” asked Mr. Sawant.