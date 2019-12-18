Why cut 64,000 Lucknow trees for defence expo: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Centre and the State of Uttar Pradesh for its plan to ‘unmindfully’ fell 64,000 trees in Lucknow by January 15 to hold a defence expo.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde issued notice on a petition filed by activist Sheela Barse, represented by advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, that the cutting of the trees amounts to intergenerational injustice. The impact of the loss of green cover would not only grievously affect the current generation but future ones too.

The Supreme Court has to protect right to life, which extends to the life of all living things, including trees, the petition said.

“All living beings, plants, trees, birds, vegetation depending on such eco system have right to life and it cannot be curtailed for the selfish human interest,” Ms. Barse contended.

None of these living beings are capable of defending their right to life. “It is this court which has always stood for the right to life of every living being on earth. Violence is not just physical violence but also curtailing the gifts of nature to future generations. Cutting of a huge number of trees is an inter-generational injustice which must be stopped forever,” the petition argued.

The Bench has listed the case for hearing on January 9.

To preserve trees, the petition asked the court to direct the Union of India, the State government and the National Green Tribunal to formulate policies/plan against felling of trees to conduct such events.