Whistleblower AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja arrested in Gujarat

April 22, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Gujarat Police arrested the paper leak scam whistleblower and AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja for allegedly accepting ₹1 crore from the accused in recently busted dummy candidates in recruitment exams scam.

A prominent whistleblower, Mr. Jadeja exposed several scams of paper leaks in the recruitment exams conducted by the various agencies of the State. His exposé led to the scrapping of exams and arrests of people involved in leaking the exam papers or rigging the recruitment process.

Now, the Police have charged him and his relatives and others with extortion and criminal conspiracy in the scam in which imposters were used in the recruitment and board exams in Bhavnagar district. Incidentally, it was Yuvrajsinh who had exposed the dummy candidate or imposters scam in which he has also been made an accused.

“Yuvrajsinh Jadeja was arrested late last night after a long interrogation. A few others also have been arrested,” a Police official from Bhavnagar said.

The Police on Friday lodged an FIR booking the whistleblower leader and others for extortion and criminal conspiracy.

The Police in the FIR stated that Mr. Jadeja received ₹1 crore from two persons by not disclosing their names in the dummy candidate scam.

“He took ₹45 lakh from one candidate and ₹55 lakh from another,” the FIR stated, giving details of the alleged transactions for not exposing the two candidates.

Meanwhile, leaders of AAP and Gujarat Congress have slammed the State Government alleging that the arrest of Yuvrajsinh is meant to silence his voice since he has single-handedly exposed the paper leaks and corruption in the recruitment exams.

The Police learnt about the alleged financial dealings from one accused who was arrested in the scam.

Earlier this month, Bhavnagar Police busted a major racket that provided dummy (or imposter) candidates for attending government recruitment exams and board examinations on behalf of other candidates in the State.

So far, the Police have made arrests of six persons, including four masterminds out of which three are government employees while two others who have been arrested are also government employees who had reportedly appeared as imposter candidates on behalf of other candidates in the recruitment exams.

In the FIR, the Police booked 36 persons and stated that the accused used to charge from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh for finding a dummy and facilitating the entry of that dummy into the examination hall for taking an examination on behalf of the original candidate for the recruitment or student for the board exam.

The candidate who would impersonate the original candidate would be paid ₹25,000 per paper.

The Police claimed that the racket in Bhavnagar flourished since 2012 and booked 36 people out of which six have so far been nabbed.