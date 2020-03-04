Whistle-blower releases clips showing ‘deal’ bid

Amid the charge by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh against the BJP of conspiring to topple its government by buying over MLAs, whistle-blower Anand Rai on Wednesday released a string of videos purportedly showing a former BJP Minister attempting to strike a deal with a Congress MLA and explaining to him how the government would be subverted.

Credited for uncovering the Vyapam scam in the State, Mr. Rai released the sting operation titled ‘Horsetrading BJP exposed’, shot over months along with some Congress MLA associates, and backed Congress MP Digvijaya Singh’s allegation on Monday that former BJP Minister Narottam Mishra offered MLAs of the Kamal Nath government ₹25-53 crore to cross over. Dr. Rai claimed Mr. Mishra offered ₹100 crore and ministerial posts to MLAs.

In one of the videos, reportedly shot on January 28 last year at the Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi, and released on social media, Mr. Mishra is seen telling Dr. Rai, who is seated next to Congress MLA from Manawar Hiralal Alawa: “There are two-three [MLAs] with you, as per my knowledge, there are three-four with me, they are with the Congress only. If you agree, we will talk to the Governor, straight away end it, and within 24 hours they will take oath.”

‘Nothing new in this’

Questioning the veracity of the sting operation, Mr. Mishra told The Hindu, “Is he [Dr. Rai] an MLA or an MP? Why would anyone buy anyone from him? Has he been made to sit to buy and sell? He has been pulling off such things for a long time now to stay in the news. There is nothing new in this.”