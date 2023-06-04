Whereabouts of eight passengers of Coromandel Express still not known: TN government

June 04, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The whereabouts of eight passengers, including two women, who were onboard the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, which met with an accident in Odisha on June 2, were still not known, the Tamil Nadu government said on June 4 forenoon.

The eight passengers — Naraganigobi (Male, 34 years old), Karthik (M, 19), Raghunath (M, 21), Meena (F, 66), Jagadeesan (M, 47), Kamal (M, 26), Kalpana (F, 19) and Arun (M, 21) “could not be contacted”, an official release said and further appealed to their friends and relatives to provide their details, if any, to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Chennai at 1070 or 9445869843.

The contact numbers or address of these eight were not available for authorities. The team from the Tamil Nadu government camping in Odisha, the SEOC under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, are coordinating to locate these eight passengers.

Of the 127 passengers who travelled on the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, who either have “Tamil names” or, “who have provided an address in Tamil Nadu as their place of residence”, 119 have been “found to be safe when they were contacted by the State Emergency Operations Centre”, it said.

According to the information gathered so far, no one from Tamil Nadu died in the train accident in Odisha on June 2 and a perusal of records showed no one from Tamil Nadu was undergoing medical treatment, the official release said.

The toll in the June 2 evening train accident at Bahanaga Bazar railway station of Odisha’s Balasore district rose sharply to 288 on June 3, while 1,091 injured persons have been provided medical assistance. Of the injured, 56 were stated to be grievously wounded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the spot to take stock of the accident — dubbed as one of the most tragic accidents in the country.

A preliminary investigation by a team of railway officials has revealed that signal was given and then taken off for Coromandel Express which entered the Loop Line and collided with the goods train.

Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) took the wrong track instead of the main line at the Bahanaga Bazaar station in Balasore district of Odisha and crashed into a goods train stationed there. Coromandel Express was going at full speed as it was not supposed to stop at the station. In the impact, 21 coaches derailed and three of them jumped onto an adjacent track, through which the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express (12864) was travelling at the same time. The two rearmost coaches of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express also derailed.

The Odisha government has issued the helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

Southern Railway has set up a round-the-clock helpline and control office at Chennai. A press release said, commuters and relatives could contact the helpline and control office at 044-25330952, 044-25330953, and 044-25354771.

