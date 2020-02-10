Other States

Where is the recession, asks BJP MP

more-in

“If there was recession, we would all have come wearing kurta and dhoti,” a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Virendra Singh, told a gathering at Ballia in an apparent dig at the critics of the economic situation in the country.

Addressing an event in his constituency on Sunday, Mr. Virendra Singh ‘Mast’ said there were discussions about the “recession” in Delhi and other places.

Shawl and coat

Mr. Singh asked: “Where is the recession? If there was recession, we would have all come wearing kurta and dhoti, we would not have a shawl, coat or jacket [to wear],” he said, pointing at the audience.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 11:19:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/where-is-the-recession-asks-bjp-mp/article30785981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY