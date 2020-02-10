Where is the recession, asks BJP MP

“If there was recession, we would all have come wearing kurta and dhoti,” a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Virendra Singh, told a gathering at Ballia in an apparent dig at the critics of the economic situation in the country.

Addressing an event in his constituency on Sunday, Mr. Virendra Singh ‘Mast’ said there were discussions about the “recession” in Delhi and other places.

Shawl and coat

Mr. Singh asked: “Where is the recession? If there was recession, we would have all come wearing kurta and dhoti, we would not have a shawl, coat or jacket [to wear],” he said, pointing at the audience.