Whenever Congress loses, it talks about caste census, regionalism: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

December 30, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - Bilaspur

Union minister Anurag Thakur Friday hit out the Congress, terming it "anti-development" and accusing the party of talking about caste survey and regionalism in the face of a loss.

After attending 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' events in the Jhanduta assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh, he said this is the first time that a prime minister has taken public welfare schemes of the Union government to the doorstep of every person in the country.

At the Developed India Sankalp Yatra, Thakur addressed the beneficiaries of the Union government's schemes and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to build a developed India by 2047.

Till now, lakhs of people in different states have got the benefits of the government's schemes and through this yatra. Awareness about the schemes is continuously increasing and people are getting benefits, the Union minister said.

Targeting the Congress, Thakur described the party as "anti-development" and said, "Whenever it loses, it starts talking about caste census and regionalism." He also hit out at the opposition INDIA alliance, alleging there was no coordination among the constituent parties on seat sharing. How will they provide justice to the people, Thakur posed.

