ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever Congress loses, it talks about caste census, regionalism: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

December 30, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - Bilaspur

Targeting the Congress, Anurag Thakur described the party as "anti-development" and said, "Whenever it loses, it starts talking about caste census and regionalism."

PTI

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union minister Anurag Thakur Friday hit out the Congress, terming it "anti-development" and accusing the party of talking about caste survey and regionalism in the face of a loss.

After attending 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' events in the Jhanduta assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh, he said this is the first time that a prime minister has taken public welfare schemes of the Union government to the doorstep of every person in the country.

At the Developed India Sankalp Yatra, Thakur addressed the beneficiaries of the Union government's schemes and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to build a developed India by 2047.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Till now, lakhs of people in different states have got the benefits of the government's schemes and through this yatra. Awareness about the schemes is continuously increasing and people are getting benefits, the Union minister said.

Targeting the Congress, Thakur described the party as "anti-development" and said, "Whenever it loses, it starts talking about caste census and regionalism." He also hit out at the opposition INDIA alliance, alleging there was no coordination among the constituent parties on seat sharing. How will they provide justice to the people, Thakur posed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US