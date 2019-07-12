When reaching school is fraught with danger

Going to school every morning has become a Herculean task for children from a tiny village in Gujarat’s Chhotaudepur district as they have no option but to cross a river, which is in spate after torrential rains.

Rolling up their trousers, these children, mostly tribals, aged between five and 10 years, have to wade through the waters of the fast-flowing Orsang river passing through the Bokadiya village, where the road leading to their government-run school has got submerged.

They take at least 20 minutes to cross the river and reach the primary school, located about one km away on the other side of the river, said village sarpanch (head) Naarsing Rathwa.

“Most of the time, these children cross the river by forming a human chain which prevents them from falling into the water. Those still quite young sit on their parents’ shoulders to reach the school,” according to Mr. Rathwa.

He said the district authorities and the State government earlier promised to construct a bridge for the safety of the children.

The primary school’s principal Bhavesh Makwana said children were finding it quite difficult to wade through the water to attend classes every day.

Ghanshyam Rathwa, a Class V student said he was scared of falling while crossing the river.

Another villager said there were snakes in the river, which was also a cause of concern.

“Crossing the river to reach the school is a big problem for the children,” the sarpanch said, adding that even getting an ambulance in case of an emergency was difficult because of the flooded village road.

Rajya Sabha MP Naransinh Rathwa (Congress), who hails from Chhotaudepur, said he has appealed to the Gujarat government and the Centre to facilitate speedy construction of a bridge on the Orsang river.