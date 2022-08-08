Other States

Whatever decision taken under Nitish's leadership will be accepted by everyone in JD(U), says Tyagi

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar with party spokesperson K.C. Tyagi. File | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar
PTI New Delhi August 08, 2022 19:37 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:37 IST

A day ahead of a key meeting of party MPs and MLAs, the Janata Dal (United) on August 8, 2022 said whatever decision is taken under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be accepted by everyone in the organisation.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi also asserted that there was no question of any kind of division or split within the party.

"Nitish Kumar is the undisputed leader of the JD(U). He commands respect in the rank and file of the party. Therefore there is no question of any kind of split in the party. Whatever decision is taken by the party under Nitish Kumar's leadership will be accepted by everyone," he said.

Mr. Kumar has convened a meeting of JD(U) MLAs and MPs on Tuesday to discuss the scenario that has emerged following the exit of former national president RCP Singh, party chief Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh said.

However, it comes amid visible signs of fissures in the party's ties with the BJP with Kumar skipping a number of official meetings where he was to be present with top BJP leaders.

