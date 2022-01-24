What you need to know about the 2022 Goa polls | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

24 January 2022 17:24 IST

A video explainer on the presence of four main contenders in poll-bound Goa

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the contenders for the 2022 Goa Assembly polls. From the BJP denying late Goa Chief Minister Mahohar Parrikar’s son, Utpal Parrikar, a ticket from Panaji, to AAP announcing Amit Palekar as the party's Chief Ministerial face, here is a breakdown of the political situation in poll-bound Goa.

Production | K Rajashree Das

