Watch | What is happening in Uttarakhand?

08 February 2021 17:40 IST

A video on the sudden flood in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers that has killed at least 15 persons.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on February 7, 2021. This triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. At least 15 persons have been killed and over 150 are still missing. The sudden flood in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers caused widespread panic and large-scale devastation.

