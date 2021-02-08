Other States

Watch | What is happening in Uttarakhand?

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on February 7, 2021. This triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. At least 15 persons have been killed and over 150 are still missing. The sudden flood in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers caused widespread panic and large-scale devastation.

Environmental disasters
