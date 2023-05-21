HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What has been done to Delhi is a travesty: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah expressed unhappiness over the Centre’s ordinance to have the power to transfer and post officers of Delhi

May 21, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 06:26 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed unhappiness over the Centre’s ordinance to have the power to transfer and post officers of Delhi.

“What has been done to Delhi is a travesty and goes against the spirit of cooperative federalism,” Mr. Abdullah said, in a tweet.

However, Mr. Abdullah took potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their position on the dilution of Article 370 in 2019. “...That said (AAP leader) Raghav, it’s a shame the AAP didn’t realise the danger of its actions when it happily sided with the BJP in Aug 2019. J&K was dismembered and reduced to a Union Territory and the people have been disenfranchised for 5 years. Sadly, your chickens have come home to roost now,” Mr. Abdullah added.

The Centre has decided to bring the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to wield the power of transfers and postings of all Group-A officers in Delhi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.