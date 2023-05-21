What has been done to Delhi is a travesty: Omar Abdullah

May 21, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 06:26 am IST - SRINAGAR

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed unhappiness over the Centre’s ordinance to have the power to transfer and post officers of Delhi.

“What has been done to Delhi is a travesty and goes against the spirit of cooperative federalism,” Mr. Abdullah said, in a tweet.

However, Mr. Abdullah took potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their position on the dilution of Article 370 in 2019. “...That said (AAP leader) Raghav, it’s a shame the AAP didn’t realise the danger of its actions when it happily sided with the BJP in Aug 2019. J&K was dismembered and reduced to a Union Territory and the people have been disenfranchised for 5 years. Sadly, your chickens have come home to roost now,” Mr. Abdullah added.

The Centre has decided to bring the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to wield the power of transfers and postings of all Group-A officers in Delhi.